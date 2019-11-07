Formula E 2019/20 season calendar and TV coverage guide

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019/20 Formula E season including race calendar and TV details

2019/20 Formula E season calendar

Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley are among the list of contenders in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula E on TV: 2019/20 season calendar

Broadcast details to be confirmed

Race 1: 22nd November 2019 – Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Race 2: 23rd November 2019 – Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Race 3: 18th January 2020 – Santiago ePrix, Chile

Race 4: 15th February 2020 – Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Race 5: 29th February 2020 – Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Race 6: 21st March 2020 – Sanya ePrix, China

Race 7: 4th April 2020 – Rome ePrix, Italy Italy

Race 8: 18th April 2020 – Paris ePrix, France France

Race 9: 3rd May 2020 – Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Race 10: 6th June 2020 – Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Race 11: 21st June 2020 – Berlin ePrix, Germany

Race 12: 11th July 2020 – New York City ePrix, United States

Race 13: 25th July 2020 – London ePrix, United Kingdom

Race 14: 26th July 2020 – London ePrix, United Kingdom

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

BBC will also broadcast live races throughout the season.

Further details to be confirmed

