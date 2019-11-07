Formula 1 2020 season calendar and TV coverage guide

The 2019 Formula 1 season may just be drawing to a close, but storylines in the second half of the season have offered a fascinating look at the 2020 campaign.

Hot-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, putting Sebastian Vettel under pressure as a result.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to level Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven titles, but can he achieve the seismic feat?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula 1 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula 1 on TV: 2020 season calendar

Individual race previews to follow

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix

19th April – Chinese Grand Prix

3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix

10th May – Spanish Grand Prix

24th May – Monaco Grand Prix

7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

28th June – French Grand Prix

5th July – Austrian Grand Prix

19th July – British Grand Prix

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

6th September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream

Sky Sports F1 will have live coverage of every race in the 2020 season.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch races through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.