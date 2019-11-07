England in New Zealand 2019: How to watch England cricket tour of New Zealand in 2019
England are touring New Zealand over the coming weeks, and we have everything you need to know for all the Test matches, ODIs and T20 internationals
England head to the other side of the world for a tour of New Zealand.
It has been a dramatic year for English cricket following the ODI team success in the World Cup – including a victory over the Black Caps in the final.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of results from the various matches throughout the tour, as well as how you can watch all of the action live.
When do England tour New Zealand?
The England tour of New Zealand runs from Friday 1st November 2019 until Monday 2nd December 2019.
When are New Zealand v England matches?
T20 Internationals: 1st November – 10th November
Test Matches: 20th November – 2nd December
New Zealand v England fixtures
All UK time/dates
1st Twenty20 international – Christchurch
Date: Friday 1st November
Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket
2nd Twenty20 international – Wellington
Date: Sunday 3rd November
Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket
3rd Twenty20 international – Nelson
Date: Tuesday 5th November
Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket
4th Twenty20 international – Napier
Date: Friday 8th November
Time: 5:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket
5th Twenty20 international – Auckland
Date: Sunday 10th November
Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket
Tour match (opponents TBC) – Whangarei
Date: Wednesday 13th – Saturday 16th November
Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket
1st Test – Mount Maunganui
Date: Wednesday 20th – Sunday 24th November
Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket
2nd Test – Hamilton
Date: Friday 28th November – Monday 2nd December
Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket
How to watch New Zealand v England tour
You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.
Sky customers can add specific channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.