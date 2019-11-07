ATP Finals 2019: How to watch ATP Finals tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The ATP Finals returns to London once again as the top eight superstars in Men’s Singles tennis prepare to do battle.

Advertisement

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will all feature in the showpiece event.

The season-ending tournament is a real crowd-pleaser and will hopefully provide another terrific week of action for fans around the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 ATP Finals tennis tournament.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the 2019 ATP Finals?

The tournament starts on Sunday 10th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 17th November 2019.

Where is the 2019 ATP Finals held?

The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London – and 2019 is no exception.

The iconic venue can hold up to 20,000 fans and will be packed out for most of the tournament.

From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.

ATP Finals draw

Group Andre Agassi

Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev

Group Bjorn Borg

Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Dominic Thiem Matteo Berrettini

How to watch and live stream the ATP Finals in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans in the UK can stream the US Open action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Eight singles matches – including the semi-finals and the final – will also be shown on free-to-air TV with the BBC picking up some broadcasting rights to the tournament.

Who won the ATP Finals in 2018?

Alexander Zverev won the tournament in 2018 after defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in the final.

The German ace had previously lost 6-4 6-1 to Djokovic earlier in the tournament during the group stage but produced a top display to claim the crown.

Advertisement

Zverev also beat John Isner and Roger Federer en route to the title.