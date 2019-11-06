Vitoria v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

This week’s Europa League clash can’t come around soon enough for Arsenal.

The Gunners have struck a rough patch in the Premier League with just one win in their last five games.

However, their young guns have impressed on the continent with victories in all three of their Group F games so far.

Teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli has wowed the crowds in his first four starts for Arsenal in all competitions with seven goals and an assist under his belt.

The 18-year-old Brazilian is expected to be given another chance to shine against Vitoria and stake his claim for more Premier League action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Vitoria v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Vitoria v Arsenal?

Vitoria v Arsenal will kick off at 3:50pm on Wednesday 6th November 2019.

Why are Arsenal playing on Wednesday?

Europa League games are near-exclusively played on Thursday nights so why is Vitoria v Arsenal being played on Wednesday?

Portuguese side Braga host Besiktas just 15 miles away on Thursday, so to avoid traffic congestion UEFA moved Vitoria v Arsenal to Wednesday.

To avoid clashing with Champions League games across the continent, the unusual 3:50pm kick-off time has been introduced.

How to watch Vitoria v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 3:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal’s European and domestic form guides offer a stark contrast, with the young Gunners making their mark on the Europa League.

Under-pressure Unai Emery needs another big win here to keep the brewing anger from the stands at bay.

Arsenal have been ruthless in this competition so far, and Martinelli will be on the prowl for more.

Prediction: Vitoria 0-2 Arsenal