UFC Fight Night 163: How to watch Zabit v Kattar – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Zabit Magomedsharipov finally gets his fight with Calvin Kattar on Saturday after their initial fight in October was rescheduled.

Magomedsharipov, 28, is seeking the 18th win of his career and will fight in front of a partizan crowd in Moscow.

American Kattar, 31, last fought in June when he beat Ricardo Lamas in the first round.

Also on the card is a heavyweight showdown between Greg Hardy and Alexander Volkov.

What time does UFC Fight Night 163 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 163 main card – including Zabit v Kattar – will start at 7:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 9th November.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 5:00pm (UK time).

Where is UFC Fight Night 163 held?

UFC Fight Night 163 will be held at the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The arena can hold up to 14,000 spectators and is the home of the CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow ice hockey teams.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 163

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.