Lazio v Celtic: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic head to Lazio on Thursday in a crunch Europa League match that could secure the Hoops safe passage into the knockout stage.

A win for Celtic and a favourable result in the other group game between Cluj and Rennes could be enough to see Neil Lennon’s side through.

Celtic beat Lazio 2-1 at Parkhead in their last European outing but face a tricky task to secure three points in Rome.

Lazio are desperate for victory to keep their European dream alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lazio v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Lazio v Celtic game?

Lazio v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 7th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Lazio v Celtic

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have gained notoriety for not travelling well in Europe over the past few years and face a major task to secure victory here in Rome.

The Hoops secured three points in this reverse fixture thanks to a Christopher Jullien goal in the last minute.

Lazio had matched Celtic up to that point and restricted their hosts to just two shots on target all game.

Thursday’s hosts have not lost since that defeat in Glasgow and beat Milan 2-1 away at the weekend.

Expect the Rome club to come out firing here and Celtic must play as one to come out with anything.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Celtic