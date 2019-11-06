Cardiff v Bristol City: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Cardiff face Bristol City in Sunday’s early kick-off seeking to win a second Championship game on the bounce and edge into the top half of the table.

The Bluebirds have endured a rocky start to the season and will not have it all their own way against a City side seeking promotion.

City come into this fixture having drawn their last two games to slip slightly off the pace of the automatic promotion spots.

Still, they will be confident of at least avoiding defeat in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Bristol City game on TV and online.

What time is the Cardiff v Bristol City game?

Cardiff v Bristol City will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 10th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Bristol City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am. The first half will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bristol City have endured a slight dip in form over the past few weeks, winning just one of their last four games.

And what will alarm manager Lee Johnson most are the 10 goals conceded in that period.

Only four teams – including City – have scored more goals than Cardiff this season heading into this weekend’s round of games.

That shows the Bluebirds’ strength going forward and sets this clash up to be a firecracker.

Considering Cardiff haven’t kept a clean sheet in five games, Sunday’s showdown should produce plenty of goals.

Prediction: Cardiff 3-2 Bristol City