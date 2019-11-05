Wolves v Slovan Bratislava: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Wolves are enjoying their Europa League adventure as the edge closer to the knockout stages.

Advertisement

The Midlands side have struggled to find a ruthless streak in the Premier League having drawn seven and only won two of their 11 matches so far.

In Europe, Wolves have recorded two wins in just three games and will hope to keep the momentum when they take on Slovan Bratislava at Molineux.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Wolves triumphed 2-1 in Slovakia during the reverse fixture, their last outing, with Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez on the scoresheet.

However, Diogo Jota – who is enduring a quiet season so far – was sent off in the dying stages of the game meaning he will be unavailable for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Slovan Bratislava game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Wolves v Slovan Bratislava?

Wolves v Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 7th November 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Slovan Bratislava on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves are treating the Europa League with the respect it deserves, and they’re reaping the rewards.

Victory over Slovan Bratislava would plough them five points deep into the qualification places with just two games to go.

Nuno Espirito Santos will demand a big performance to take a huge stride towards the next round.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Slovan Bratislava