Liverpool v Genk: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Liverpool will hope for a scoreline to match their mentality when they take on Genk this week.

The Reds have been scraping through games with minimal margins of victory, yet have been praised for their relentless intensity after falling behind.

Jurgen Klopp will hope for smoother results to start flowing, and Genk represents a strong opportunity to rack up a big win.

Liverpool won 4-1 away at the Cristal Arena last month with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring a brace before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah got on the scoreline.

The Reds may need a big result too, with Napoli a point ahead in the Group E table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Genk game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Genk?

Liverpool v Genk will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Genk on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool have chased games superbly, but will have expended plenty of energy in doing so.

Clop will still deploy a strong XI but several changes may be necessary to keep the squad on their toes and to guard against complacency.

If the Reds can get on the scoresheet early, this could be a big one.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Genk