Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle: How to watch FA Cup on TV and live stream

Dulwich Hamlet take on Carlisle in the FA Cup first round live in front of the TV cameras this week.

It will be only the Hamlet’s second appearance in the first round since 1948.

Their most recent progression to the first round ended in a 1-0 defeat to Southport in 1998.

League Two outfit Carlisle have made it beyond the first round in 10 of the last 11 seasons with their best run coming in 2015/16.

The Cumbrians made it to the fourth round where they were eventually halted by Everton at Brunton Park.

In the same season, Carlisle also reached the third round of the League Cup where they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield before being defeated on penalties.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle game on TV and online.

What time is Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle?

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle will kick off at 7:55pm on Friday 8th November 2019.

How to watch Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Carlisle have recently staunched a run of defeats though they remain hovering above the League Two relegation zone.

Dulwich Hamlet enjoyed a terrific start to the season but have failed to win in their last nine league fixtures.

The FA Cup can churn out magical results, but on paper, Carlisle’s quality should come through.

Prediction: Dulwich Hamlet 0-1 Carlisle