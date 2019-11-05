Dortmund v Inter: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Borussia Dortmund take on Inter in a crunch Champions League clash in Group F on Tuesday.

Inter beat Dortmund 2-0 in this reverse fixture and know a win here would put them in the driving seat for qualification to the knockout stage.

Dortmund have won all three of their games since losing in Milan last month and edged Wolfsburg 3-0 at the weekend.

Inter are also unbeaten since their clash with the German giants and will hope to frustrate their hosts here.

What time is the Dortmund v Inter game?

Dortmund v Inter will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dortmund v Inter

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 8:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Dortmund matched up well to Inter in Milan a month ago but were undone by goals from Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva.

The 2-0 scoreline did not reflect Dortmund’s dominance of possession but Inter were far more clinical in attack.

Expect the German side to dictate the flow of play once again on Tuesday, with Antonio Conte’s Inter happy to wait for their opportunity.

Inter have kept just one clean sheet in eight games and have averaged over two goals per game during that period.

This should therefore be a cracking encounter and we can expect goals at both ends.

But with Dortmund’s home superiority it’s sensible to side with a German win here.

Prediction: Dortmund 4-2 Inter