Barcelona v Slavia Prague: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Barcelona host Slavia Prague on Tuesday just three days after losing to Levante in one of the shocks of the 2019/20 season.

Advertisement

Barca need a response here in order to restore spirits at the Nou Camp and retain supremacy of Group F.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Luis Suarez misses the game through injury, meaning there is even more pressure on Antoine Griezmann to justify his price tag on Tuesday.

Slavia come into this fixture having beaten Banik Ostrava 4-0 on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Slavia Prague game on TV and online.

<section><h2></h2> <p>Predict the winner! Barcelona v Slavia Prague</p> <p></p> <p>Who will win?</p></section><section><h2>Barcelona</h2></section><section><h3>Draw</h3></section><section><h3>Slavia Prague</h3></section>

What time is the Barcelona v Slavia Prague game?

Barcelona v Slavia Prague will kick off at 5:55pm on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Slavia Prague

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Slavia Prague had the unenviable task of facing Barcelona, Inter and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group.

And while the Czech side earned a point against Inter, they are expected to come up short at the Nou Camp here.

Barca beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in Czech Republic last month and the performance was far from convincing.

Slavia recorded 24 shots to Barca’s 13 but were undone by a Lionel Messi penalty and Peter Olayinka’s own goal.

Tuesday’s game could offer the same possibility of an upset but in reality this is Barca’s game to win.

They come into the clash off a shock 3-1 loss at Levante and need a response here.

Expect Lionel Messi and co. to push for an opener swiftly on Tuesday in order to settle the nerves.

Advertisement

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Slavia Prague