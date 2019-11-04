Atalanta v Man City: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Man City will hope to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League this season when they take on Atalanta.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been near-spotless in Group C so far with three wins, 10 goals and just one conceded.

They sit six points clear at the top of the group and can extend that lead with a victory over Serie A side Atalanta – who have lost all three fixtures so far.

City beat the Italians 5-1 at the Etihad thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick and Sergio Aguero brace.

Young superstar Phil Foden was shown a red card for two soft bookable offences and will be forced to sit out of the reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Atalanta v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Atalanta v Man City?

Atalanta v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 6th November 2019.

How to watch Atalanta v Man City on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City will be in no mood to back down in the Champions League this season – this competition is their top priority, whether Guardiola admits it or not.

A victory here would all-but secure City’s place in the knockouts with two games to spare and allow Guardiola to freshen up his XI in the final games.

Expect a strong line-up and resounding victory in this one.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-4 Man City