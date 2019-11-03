Rangers v Hearts: How to watch Scottish League Cup on TV and live stream

Rangers are seeking a first triumph in the Scottish League Cup since 2011 but must get past Hearts first to progress to this season’s final.

Steven Gerrard’s men are balancing Europe and a Scottish Premiership title push this season.

And while the Scottish League Cup is far from Gerrard’s top priority, landing a final spot in December will focus the mind on Sunday.

Hearts last won this competition in 1962 and would love to make it to their first final since 2013.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Hearts game?

Rangers v Hearts will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Hearts

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers ground out a 1-1 draw at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership back in October and are on a five-game unbeaten streak heading into Sunday’s fixture.

The draw extended Gers’ unbeaten run against Hearts to 10 games, with the Tynecastle side having now not beaten Rangers since February 2017.

Hearts are enduring a miserable time of it right now and are five games without a win. Indeed, even their Scottish League Cup quarter-final clash with Aberdeen was settled on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Hearts have scored just one goal since that Aberdeen game and it’s hard to see where they are going to really threaten Rangers here.

Gerrard may have half an eye on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Porto – yet even if the boss does make changes Rangers are firm favourites at Hampden.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Hearts