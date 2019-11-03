Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. England’s Rugby World Cup final gets millions out of bed on Sunday morning

England’s Rugby World Cup final gets millions out of bed on Sunday morning

ITV says a peak audience of 12.8 million tuned in for the most watched TV moment of the year

England v South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup

England may have lost out in a 12-32 defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, but ITV will be counting themselves winners after their exclusive UK coverage of the match between 8:50am and 12:15pm predictably trounced competitors, pulling in over two-thirds of those watching TV during that period.

Advertisement

True, Sunday morning may not be the most competitive time of the week, but an average audience of 8.9 million and a massive peak of 12.8m demonstrate just how much England’s progress to the final had captured the interest of the nation.

Advertisement

Sixty-seven per cent of those who’d eschewed their Sunday lie-in to watch TV chose the early broadcast from the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, with 79 per cent tuning in for what ITV say was the most watched TV moment on any channel so far this year and, at 12.8m, the biggest audience for a rugby match since the 2007 Rugby World Cup Final in which England suffered a slightly narrower defeat, also at the hands of South Africa.

Tags

You might like

Dina Asher-Smith

Sport calendar 2019 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year

I'm A Celebrity 2019 cast

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up rumours

Gareth Thomas (Getty)

BBC to air Gareth Thomas documentary HIV and Me

Six Nations permutations

Six Nations permutations: How Wales, England, Ireland can win Six Nations