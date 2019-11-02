NBA Primetime UK games: Watch Pelicans @ Thunder and Bulls @ Pacers – Week 2

Primetime games will be shown live on NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays throughout every week of the season, designed for UK fans.

Advertisement

Sky Sports will be airing two showpiece games each weekend at times suited to UK audiences.

Fans across the nation will be desperate to soak up NBA action without losing any sleep due to the timings, and that’s exactly what you can do with NBA Primetime games.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the games on NBA Primetime this weekend and how to watch them.

Which game is on NBA Saturday in Week 2?

New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder

UK time: 9:00pm, Saturday 2nd November

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Channel: Sky Sports Arena/Mix

Which game is on NBA Sunday in Week 2?

Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers

UK time: 10:00pm, Sunday 3rd November

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Channel: Sky Sports Arena

How to watch NBA on TV in the UK

For a full list of upcoming games you can watch, check out our NBA TV guide for UK-based fans.

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Details and prices for the new season are yet to be confirmed, but we’ll bring you the latest news when updates emerge.