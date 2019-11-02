Formula 1 2019 United States Grand Prix: How to watch on TV and live stream

Lewis Hamilton could clinch a sixth F1 Drivers’ Championship with victory in Texas this weekend – and the Mercedes man looks on good form to secure the required points.

Hamilton is 74 points ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas with only 78 points available in the remainder of the season.

Victory – or even a strong finish – at the United States Grand Prix is all the Brit needs for glory.

Hamilton is a seasoned winner on this track, having emerged victorious in five of the seven previous USA F1 Grands Prix in Austin.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will be desperate for victory here, as will last year’s runner-up Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 2019 TV guide: United States Grand Prix

Live from the Circuit of the Americas, Texas, USA

What time is United States Grand Prix practice?

Date: Friday 1st November – Saturday 2nd November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before session start times.

Practice 1: 4:00pm (Friday)

Practice 2: 8:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 6:00pm (Saturday)

What time is United States Grand Prix qualifying?

Date: Saturday 2nd November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 9:00pm (UK time)

Qualifying: 10:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 00:40am on Sunday 3rd November (Channel 4)

What time is the United States Grand Prix race?

Date: Sunday 3rd November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm (UK time)

Pit Lane Live: 6:10pm

Race: 7:10pm

Highlights: 11:00pm (Channel 4)

Who won the United States Grand Prix in 2018?

Kimi Raikkonen claimed victory in Texas last year after a stellar ride from the Finn.

Raikkonen qualified second in his Ferrari and jumped Lewis Hamilton at the start to take firm grip on the race.

Hamilton – who claimed pole in qualifying – finished third as the Mercedes was overtaken by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso collided on the first lap and was forced to retire, while Hamilton’s title rival Sebastian Vettel had to settle for fourth place.

