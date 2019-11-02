Accessibility Links

  4. Football Times podcast: Premier League 2019/20 Week 11 preview – Man Utd forward crisis over? Everton troubles continue? Crystal Palace to leapfrog Arsenal?

Football Times podcast: Premier League 2019/20 Week 11 preview – Man Utd forward crisis over? Everton troubles continue? Crystal Palace to leapfrog Arsenal?

Football Times podcast previews Week 11 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

Football Times is back with another preview of the upcoming Premier League games on TV.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matthew Ketchell for Week 11 with Man Utd, Tottenham and Everton all in action.

Michael and Ketch also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 11 including which bargain Leicester star you should pick following their 9-0 rout of Southampton.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

