Charlton v Preston: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Preston will hope to maintain the pressure on fellow promotion battlers West Brom and Leeds when they head to Charlton on Sunday.

Alex Neil’s men are seeking just a second win in four games, having ended a two-match winless streak with the 3-2 victory over Blackburn last weekend.

Charlton have slipped in recent weeks and are seeking just a second win in five outings.

But Lee Bowyer’s men will be confident of grabbing three points here to leap back into the promotion mix.

What time is the Charlton v Preston game?

Charlton v Preston will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Charlton v Preston

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Preston are on top form right now and are likely to thrive in the early kick-off in east London on Sunday.

The Lancashire club beat off rivals Blackburn last weekend and claimed a draw with Leeds in mid-October.

Their surge of form comes as Charlton dip slightly after their stellar start to the season.

All eyes will be on Addicks’ on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher as he seeks a third goal in five games.

Yet Daniel Johnson is the man to watch for Preston and he could prove the difference at the Valley.

Prediction: Charlton 1-2 Preston