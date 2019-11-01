When is the Rugby World Cup final? How to watch on TV and live stream in UK time

The Rugby World Cup is drawing to a close with the competition boiling down to the elite sides.

England take on South Africa in the showpiece encounter, a rematch of the 2007 final when the tournament was hosted in France.

South Africa won 15-6 that day, but England will be hoping for a very different outcome this time around.

Fans around the globe will be desperate to tune in for the game – but when is it? And how can you watch it?

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The Rugby World Cup final starts at 9:00am on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Where is the Rugby World Cup final?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch the Rugby World Cup final?

Fans can tune in to watch the final for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who is playing in the Rugby World Cup final?

England beat New Zealand in the semi-finals to secure their place, while South Africa toppled Wales in the final four.

When is the next Rugby World Cup?

Once the tournament in Japan draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament in 2023.

Where is the next Rugby World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France between September and October