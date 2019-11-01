Watford v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea will hope to keep up their impressive Premier League form when they head to Watford on Saturday.

The Blues have won four in a row to transform their average start into a great one for Frank Lampard.

Man Utd found a way past to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup during midweek, but Lampard won’t be too concerned about the result in the grand scheme of things.

Watford are enjoying a slight respite period with three draws in their most recent outings.

It has been a miserable start to the campaign for the Hornets who are yet to win in the Premier League this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Chelsea game on TV and online.



What time is Watford v Chelsea?

Watford v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

How to watch Watford v Chelsea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The sides’ strikeforces couldn’t provide any more of a contrast going into this one.

Chelsea’s front men can’t stop scoring, while Watford simply can’t score.

The Hornets have found the net just five times in the top flight so far, and Chelsea should have enough to dispatch them without much hassle.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea