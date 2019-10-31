UFC 244: How to watch Masvidal v Diaz and Gastelum v Till – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Jorge Masvidal will step into the Octagon with Nate Diaz in one of the hottest UFC showdowns of the year.

Masvidal took more than a year out from the sport in 2018, but returned with vengeance in 2019 with two outstanding victories.

His most recent outing involved an outrageous five-second knockout of Ben Askren with a flying knee – the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Before the Askren bout, the US fighter also took out British star Darren Till in London, with Till also featuring on the UFC 244 card against Kelvin Gastelum.

Diaz will hope to stop Masvidal’s resurgence and continue his own strong comeback form.

The 34-year-old defeated Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in August, almost three years to the day since his last fight – a narrow defeat to Conor McGregor whom he beat in the second round earlier in 2016.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 244 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 244 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 244 main card – including Masvidal v Diaz – will start at 2:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 3rd November.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time).

Where is UFC 244 held?

The event will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.

How to watch and live stream UFC 244

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from midnight (PreLims) and 2:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.