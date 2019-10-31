Tyson Fury in WWE: How to watch Tyson Fury v Braun Strowman FREE at WWE Crown Jewel

Tyson Fury will take on Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel this month.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King was a surprise guest at SmackDown earlier this month when he traded insults with Strowman – who was in the ring.

The former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO heavyweight champion returned to WWE on Monday Night Raw to demand an apology from Strowman, but the pair clashed in the ring this time.

They will now go head-to-head in an official match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia with the boxing world set to look on with intrigue given Fury is still reportedly hoping for a heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Former UFC figher Cain Velasquez is also featuring in the show in a match with Brock Lesnar.

The pair previously fought at UFC 121 in 2010 with Velasquez coming out on top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tyson Fury’s first full match in WWE.

When is Tyson Fury appearing in WWE?

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 31st October.

The show is expected to start around 6:00pm UK time.

How to watch Tyson Fury v Braun Strowman

Fans will be able to watch WWE Crown Jewel on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Crown Jewel will also be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

WWE Crown Jewel Card

Brock Lesnar (C) v Cain Velasquez (WWE Title)

Seth Rollins (C) v Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere For WWE Universal Title)

Tyson Fury v Braun Strowman

Team Hulk Hogan* v Team Ric Flair**

World Cup Tag-Team Turmoil Match

Mansoor v Cesaro

* Team Hulk Hogan = Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali

** Team Ric Flair = Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA