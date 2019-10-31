Stoke v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Stoke host promotion-pushers West Brom on Monday night in a crucial fixture for Potters boss Nathan Jones.

The manager has overseen a miserable start to the season, with Stoke deep in the Championship relegation zone.

Spirits are high at West Brom, meanwhile, as they push towards the Premier League.

Yet the Baggies will be keen to end a two-game winless run when they arrive at the bet365 Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Stoke v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Stoke v West Brom game?

Stoke v West Brom will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 4th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Stoke v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

All eyes are on West Brom and whether or not they can get back to winning ways after two Championship draws in succession.

The Baggies are flying right now and know fixtures like this are where promotion campaigns can be won and lost.

Expect West Brom to try and run the rule over Stoke on Monday night.

An early goal may well turn the home crowd against the Potters, which could lead to a routine win.

However, should Stoke prove up for the fight this could well be an attritional match.

Stoke’s only hope is to keep it tight and battle for a point – but the Baggies should have enough quality to get the goals they need.

Prediction: Stoke 0-2 West Brom