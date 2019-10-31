‘If I get injured, I get injured’: Tyson Fury defiant over ‘mad’ decision to accept WWE Crown Jewel debut against Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury has brushed off his critics ahead of his first full WWE showdown at Crown Jewel.

Advertisement

The British boxer’s motivations have been questioned for putting his boxing career on pause to star in the glitzy event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fury – who is heavily tipped to fight Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight rematch – says his career is all about fun and life experiences, though he admitted there are plenty of risks attached to starring in WWE.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com he said: “I didn’t tell [my boxing advisors] otherwise they would have advised me not to do it.

“I am a mad man, aren’t I? But I wouldn’t be Tyson Fury a.k.a. the Gypsy King if I wasn’t spontaneous.”

Fury made a surprise appearance during an episode of SmackDown earlier this month, engaging in a war of words and a tussle with WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

The 31-year-old said: “I didn’t take a lot of persuading. Almost none at all, if any. I got the call at 7pm and was on a plane at 6am the next day.

“Nobody knew about it until afterwards when I was on stage in the Staples Center.

“I love WWE, it’s great for entertainment, me, my life and my career. I took the bull by the horns and I’m cracking on! If I get injured, I get injured.”

Fury – who refused to sit down throughout the interview – responded to claims that the fight could damage his health and boxing career with a simple: “Oh, I agree.”

He added: “Put it like this: I grew up watching it with my brothers, with my family on TV.

“I got to be a successful boxer 20/30 years later, then I’ve been invited to go and see these superstars I used to watch on TV in envy and now I can go backstage and chill with those guys.

“I can go to the bar and have a beer with Ric Flair. Is that not a life experience? Who wouldn’t want to do that?

“Which professional athlete – who is a wrestling fan – says that they would not want to go backstage and have a beer with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan and everybody else?!

“They’d be lying. What do they call it now? Living my best life, I’m doing that.

“My son is a massive fan so for him to get home put on the show and he’s going to see that. Who can say ‘my dad fought in WWE?’ Great opportunity.”

Detractors of WWE have fired shots at the entertainment company over its staged nature, but Fury dared anyone to give it a go.

“Ask my shoulder and back and neck and leg ‘is it real?’ Absolutely. It’s a dangerous sport.

“You’re more likely to pick up an injury in WWE than professional boxing.

“In a boxing fight it’s really clean, if the two men get really close the referee with break them up, stand back, it’s a sweet science.

“Say it’s fake? Pick me up above your head, I’m 6ft9, and drop me from two metres on me shoulder – injury straight there.

“If anyone thinks it’s fake, come to WWE, have a go yourself and see how fake you think it is.”

Fury finished off with a parting shot at Strowman ahead of the showdown: “They’ll be calling me the Monster Among Men after the fight.

“Or should I say, the Monster Among Men Slayer.”

Tyson Fury will face Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday 31st October, live on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office.

Advertisement

Check out our full WWE Crown Jewel guide for more details – including how to watch for free.