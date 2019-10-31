Everton v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham boss struggles to get results in the Premier League this season.

But Pochettino is not the only manager with issues, as Everton’s Marco Silva will testify.

Two beleaguered bosses go head to head on Sunday at Goodison Park, with both sides desperate for victory.

It could be a scrappy affair on Merseyside in Sunday’s late kick off!

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Tottenham game?

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Everton v Tottenham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham’s miserable run of form has seen them go winless in three domestic games and includes that 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Just one win since 28th August has piled plenty of pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

Sunday sees Spurs head to an Everton side that are flirting with the drop zone.

One win in six league games is alarming form, yet the Toffees have scored twice in each of their last three outings across all competitions.

Marco Silva will see this game as an opportunity to attack an under-pressure defence and Everton could well secure a win here.

Should they win, it may be the end of Pochettino’s reign in north London.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Tottenham