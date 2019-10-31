Crystal Palace v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Two of the Premier League’s most in-form teams clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday as Leicester travel to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Leicester come into this clash off the back of their 9-0 victory over Southampton last week and the 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Burton.

Palace remain in the hunt for a top-six finish following their stellar start to the season.

The Eagles fought back from two goals down to earn a point at Arsenal last time out and will hope to claim victory at home here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Leicester game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Crystal Palace v Leicester game?

Crystal Palace v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Crystal Palace v Leicester

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester head into this clash on a high following the 9-0 stuffing of Southampton and Carabao Cup triumph over Burton but could face a reality check at Selhurst Park here.

After all, Palace are unbeaten in their four league games at home this season.

The Eagles have just come off the back of games against Manchester City and Arsenal, while Chelsea and Liverpool are up next for Roy Hodgson’s men.

Leicester may therefore feel like a respite and their best opportunity to pick up three points in this period.

Expect Palace to match up to Leicester’s impactful play, which should open up space across the field.

This could be a Sunday thriller with goals aplenty.

Advertisement

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-3 Leicester