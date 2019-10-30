New Zealand v Wales: How to watch Rugby World Cup Bronze final on TV and live stream

New Zealand and Wales face each other on Friday in a match nobody wants to be part of: the bronze final.

New Zealand were downed by a rampant England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final, while Wales failed to get past a solid South Africa.

Neither side will be pleased to fall at the last hurdle before the showpiece game, but both sqauds will regroup and be determined to restore some pride.

This is Warren Gatland’s last match in charge of Wales after a glittering 12 years at the helm.

Gatland will be hoping to get one over his compatriots when Wales clash with the All Blacks in Tokyo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Wales?

New Zealand v Wales will kick off at 9:00am on Friday 1st November 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Wales?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Wales

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Highlights for the Rugby World Cup final will be aired from 6:00pm on ITV4.