England v South Africa: How to watch Rugby World Cup final on TV and live stream

England face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday after defeating New Zealand last weekend.

Eddie Jones’ England side blew away the All Blacks but will need steel and resolve to get through a solid Springbok line.

England lost the 2007 Rugby World Cup final to South Africa 15-6 in Paris.

Neither nation has reached the final since.

Jones’ men may be favourites for this clash in Tokyo on Saturday but South Africa proved their mettle in their semi-final triumph over Wales.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v South Africa game on TV and online.

What time is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will kick off at 9:00am on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Where is England v South Africa?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream England v South Africa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Highlights for the Rugby World Cup final will be aired from 6:00pm on ITV4.