Ross County v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers head to Ross County seeking to maintain pressure on title rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s men hosted Motherwell at the weekend but must now quickly turn their attention to a trip to Victoria Park.

Ross County are enjoying a strong season in Scotland’s top flight this term.

But coming up against Gerrard’s men will be one of their toughest tests to date.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ross County v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Ross County v Rangers game?

Ross County v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ross County v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers should have little problem against Ross County on Wednesday and in fact must produce a stellar performance to match a strong result.

The reason for this is Celtic’s 6-0 victory over County earlier this October.

Gers are desperate to match up to Celtic’s might this season – and that means proving they can humble teams with as much authority as their rivals.

This is, however, a tricky fixture for Rangers as it comes after a trip to Porto and a home clash with Motherwell within the past six days.

Don’t be surprised if Gerrard makes a few team changes for the trip to Victoria Park.

Prediction: Ross County 0-3 Rangers