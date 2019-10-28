QPR v Brentford: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

London rivals QPR and Brentford go head-to-head on Monday as both sides seek to push towards Championship promotion.

Advertisement

Rangers are gunning for a top-six finish this season after a stellar start to the campaign.

But Brentford are also keeping hopes alive of a promotion run and victory here would greatly aid that cause.

And of course there are local bragging rights to be had in this clash too!

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Brentford game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the QPR v Brentford game?

QPR v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 28th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream QPR v Brentford

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

QPR are unbeaten in three games heading into this fixture but have been far from convincing at the back in recent weeks.

There have been 15 goals scored in the last three games involving QPR, which includes the 2-2 home draw with Reading last Tuesday.

Brentford have also witnessed plenty of goals in their games over recent weeks. They come into this clash having stuffed Swansea 3-0 in south Wales in midweek.

All eyes will be on Ollie Watkins as the 23-year-old seeks to add to his eight goals scored already this season.

But with Nahki Wells also on fire for QPR right now, this game could come down to who does better at finding their key man.

Advertisement

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Brentford