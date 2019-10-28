Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Norwich stormed their way to the Championship title last season with a flurry of attacking football – but the Canaries have been hit with a dose of reality in the top flight.

Boss Daniel Farke instilled a gung-ho mentality into his side with Teemu Pukki running riot throughout the last campaign.

Yet the Canaries are enduring a rough ride in the opening throes of the new season and will hope to get points on the board quick to avoid a relegation dog fight down the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Norwich’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Norwich fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

November

2: Brighton v Norwich

8: Norwich v Watford (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

23: Everton v Norwich

December

1: Norwich v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

4: Southampton v Norwich (7:30pm) Amazon Prime

8: Norwich v Sheffield United (2:00pm)

14: Leicester v Norwich

21: Norwich v Wolves

26: Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime

28: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

January

1: Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

11: Manchester United v Norwich

18: Norwich v Bournemouth

22: Tottenham v Norwich

February

1: Newcastle v Norwich

8: Norwich v Liverpool

22: Wolves v Norwich

29: Norwich v Leicester

March

7: Sheffield United v Norwich

14: Norwich v Southampton

21: Norwich v Everton

April

4: Arsenal v Norwich

11: Norwich v Brighton

18: Watford v Norwich

25: Norwich v West Ham

May

2: Chelsea v Norwich

9: Norwich v Burnley

17: Manchester City v Norwich

Norwich results 2019/20

August

9: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

17: Norwich 3-1 Newcastle

24: Norwich 2-3 Chelsea

27: Carabao Cup – Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich

31: West Ham 2-0 Norwich

September

14: Norwich 3-2 Man City

21: Burnley 2-0 Norwich

28: Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich

October

5: Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa

19: Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich

27: Norwich 1-3 Manchester United

Norwich kit 2019/20

Norwich have unveiled a fade yellow-to-green home kit for the new 2019/20 season.

And their red away kit is said to have divided fans already!

Check out the new Norwich kit for 2019/20 here.

Norwich transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Patrick Roberts (Man City) – Loan

Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) – Free

Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) – Loan

Archie Mair (Aberdeen) – Undisclosed

Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Sam Byram (West Ham) – £750,000

Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) – £300,000

OUT

Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) – Undisclosed

James Husband (Blackpool) – Loan

Tristan Abrahams (Newport) – Free

Steven Naismith (Hearts) – Free

Ivo Pinto (Zagreb) – Free

Yanic Wildschut (Maccabi Haifa) – Free

How to watch Norwich games on TV and live streaming

Norwich stadium facts

Name: Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Norwich 2019/20 season preview

How will Norwich fare in 2019/20?

