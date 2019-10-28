Liverpool v Arsenal: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Arsenal in what could be a firecracker of a match in this Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield.

Liverpool are seeking to win this trophy for the first time since 2012, while Arsenal last tasted glory in this competition back in 1993.

Arsenal are likely to be considered underdogs for this game, having lost their last four successive trips to Anfield.

But Liverpool may consider this competition a distraction from their Premier League and Champions League ambitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Arsenal game?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

How to watch Liverpool v Arsenal in the US

Fans in the USA can tune in to watch the game on ESPN+.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool come into this clash just three days after facing Tottenham in the Premier League.

They beat MK Dons 2-0 in their first Carabao Cup game of the season, where manager Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to his first XI.

With Liverpool playing Aston Villa and then Genk in the six days following this game, Klopp may decide to blood some youngsters once again.

And this could work in Arsenal’s favour if the under-fire Unai Emery goes for glory here.

Arsenal are desperate for success in whatever form it offers and, with European honours and the Premier League likely out of reach, a League Cup triumph could ease doubts over Emery’s future.

Don’t be surprised if the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Ki-Jana Hoever and Rhian Brewster get run outs at Anfield on Wednesday.

Both managers could change things around but Liverpool, at home, should have enough to bypass this Arsenal team.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal