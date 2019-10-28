England rugby fixtures: When do England play next in the Rugby World Cup?

England are aiming to secure the Rugby World Cup for just the second time as they go to battle in Japan.

Eddie Jones’ men have reached the final and will be hoping to put in one last performance to claim glory.

A tough test lies ahead for England, however, with South Africa on a high after beating Wales in their semi-final.

When do England play next in the Rugby World Cup?

When do England play next in the Rugby World Cup?

NEXT MATCH: v SOUTH AFRICA in the Final at 9:00am on Saturday 2nd November 2o19.

England Rugby World Cup fixtures

All UK time

Saturday 2nd November 2o19: Final – England v South Africa (9:00am)

Match preview, how to watch, highlights

England Rugby World Cup scores

Sunday 22nd September: Pool C – ENGLAND 35-3 Tonga

Thursday 26th September: Pool C – ENGLAND 45-7 USA

Saturday 5th October: Pool C – ENGLAND 39-10 Argentina

Saturday 12th October: Pool C – ENGLAND 0-0 FRANCE (CANCELLED DUE TO TYPHOON)

Saturday 19th October 2019: QF – ENGLAND 40-16 Australia

Saturday 26th October 2019: SF – ENGLAND 19-7 New Zealand

How to watch England Rugby World Cup games on TV and live stream

All of England’s Rugby World Cup 2019 matches will be live on ITV1.

Games will also be live streamed for free via ITV Hub so you’ll never miss a moment while you’re on the move.

Check out RadioTimes.com’s full fixture guide to the Rugby World Cup including UK times and TV channels.

When did England win the Rugby World Cup?

2003. Yes, that’s right, Jonny Wilkinson’s stunning last-minute drop-goal against Australia took place 16 years ago.

Captain Martin Johnson and head coach Clive Woodward lifted the trophy aloft after the narrow 20-17 victory.

Jason Robinson scored England’s only try of the day, but Wilkinson was in top form to knock through four penalties and his iconic 100th-minute winner.