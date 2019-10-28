Brighton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Brighton face a major task to avoid relegation and shoot for a top-1o finish this season under new manager Graham Potter.

Advertisement

The Seagulls axed Chris Hughton at the end of last term after a torrid run of form, coupled with a less-than-inspiring style of football.

Former Swansea manager Potter has taken the reins at Brighton and has enjoyed some mixed results in the opening throes of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Brighton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Brighton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

November

2: Brighton v Norwich

10: Manchester United v Brighton (2:00pm)

23: Brighton v Leicester

30: Liverpool v Brighton

December

5: Arsenal v Brighton (8:15pm) Amazon Prime

7: Brighton v Wolves

14: Crystal Palace v Brighton

21: Brighton v Sheffield United

26: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime

28: Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

January

1: Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

11: Everton v Brighton

18: Brighton v Aston Villa

21: Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

February

1: West Ham v Brighton

8: Brighton v Watford

22: Sheffield United v Brighton

29: Brighton v Crystal Palace

March

7: Wolves v Brighton

14: Brighton v Arsenal

21: Leicester v Brighton

April

4: Brighton v Manchester United

11: Norwich v Brighton

18: Brighton v Liverpool

25: Brighton v Manchester City

May

2: Southampton v Brighton

9: Brighton v Newcastle

17: Burnley v Brighton

Brighton results 2019/20

August

10: Watford 0-3 Brighton

17: Brighton 1-1 West Ham

24: Brighton 0-2 Southampton

27: Carabao Cup – Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton

31: Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

September

14: Brighton 1-1 Burnley

21: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton

25: CC – Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa

28: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

October

5: Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

19: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

26: Brighton 3-2 Everton

Brighton kit 2019/20

The Seagulls have reverted to a more familiar look in 2019/20 after flirting with thicker stripes last season.

They will rock blue and white, with darker navy colours blended into the stripes for a modern twist on a classic design.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Brighton kit here.

???? Kitted out, like these two! ???? Make sure you've got yours!#BHAFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4nCpnrR2mW — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2019

Brighton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) – Undisclosed

Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m

Adam Webster (Bristol City) – £19.7m

OUT

Ben White (Leeds) – Loan

Matthew Weaire (Colchester) – Free

Richie Towell (Salford) – Free

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) – Loan

How to watch Brighton games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Brighton stadium facts

Name: Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Location: Brighton

Year opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards

Brighton 2019/20 season preview

How will Brighton fare in 2019/20?

Advertisement

Check out our Brighton season preview