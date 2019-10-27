Rugby World Cup 2019 TV schedule: How to watch every fixture live

The Rugby World Cup has entered the semi-finals with England still in the hunt to secure the trophy for the first time since 2003.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action from the comfort of their living rooms, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.

When is the Rugby World Cup 2019?

The Rugby World Cup started on Friday 20th September 2019 and run until the final on Saturday 2nd November.

In UK time, the majority of matches will start in the morning with most kick-off times ranging between 5:45am and 11:15am.

Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.

How can I watch the Rugby World Cup fixtures in the UK?

All 48 matches will be shown live across various ITV platforms.

Most games will be broadcast on ITV1, though ITV4 will also provide coverage.

Fans can also live stream the action via the ITV Hub on a variety of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Welsh-language channel S4C will also air nine games throughout the tournament including an opening group match, all four Wales group matches plus one fixture per round in the quarter and semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

How can I watch Rugby World Cup highlights in the UK?

Full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture are expected to be shown on ITV throughout the tournament.

How can I listen to the Rugby World Cup on radio in the UK?

BBC Radio Five Live has won exclusive rights to broadcast radio coverage of games in the UK.

Further scheduling information will be confirmed closer to the tournament.

What are the full Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures?

All fixtures and kick-off times in UK time

SF1: England v New Zealand – Match preview, how to watch

Saturday 26th October – 9:00am

SF2: Wales v South Africa – Match preview, how to watch

Sunday 27th October – 9:00am

Third-place playoff: SF1 loser v SF2 loser

Friday 1st November – 9:00am

Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner

Saturday 2nd November – 9:00am

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup 2019?

There are 20 teams playing in the Rugby World Cup this year:

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Russia

Samoa

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Namibia

Canada

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

United States

Tonga

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Fiji

Uruguay

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 around the world

Selected nations

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Fox Sports and Network 10

France: TF1

Ireland: RTÉ and Eir Sport

Japan: Nippon TV, NHK and J Sports

New Zealand: TVNZ and Spark

South Africa: SuperSport

United States: NBC Sports and Univision

Uruguay: ESPN

When is the Rugby World Cup 2019 final held?

The final will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 9:00am UK time at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Who won the first Rugby World Cup?

The first Rugby World Cup was held in New Zealand and Australia in 1987.

New Zealand won the tournament with a 29-9 victory over France in the final, while Wales narrowly scraped past Australia in the third-place play-off with a 22-21 win.

The All-Blacks have won the tournament three times, more than any other nation.

Who won the last Rugby World Cup?

The last Rugby World Cup was hosted by England in 2015.

New Zealand were crowned champions with a 34-17 victory over Australia.

Both sides are firmly expected to be among the top contenders this time around.

When did England win the Rugby World Cup?

2003. Yes, that’s right, Jonny Wilkinson’s stunning last-minute drop-goal against Australia took place 16 years ago.

Captain Martin Johnson and head coach Clive Woodward lifted the trophy aloft after the narrow 20-17 victory.

Jason Robinson scored England’s only try of the day, but Wilkinson was in top form to knock through four penalties and his iconic 100th-minute winner.

When is the next Rugby World Cup?

Once the tournament in Japan draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament in 2023.

Where is the next Rugby World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France between September and October.