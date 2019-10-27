Newcastle v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Newcastle will hope to pick themselves out of the relegation zone when they take on Wolves at St James’ Park.

The Magpies toppled Manchester United thanks to a dream strike from Matty Longstaff two weeks ago, but couldn’t repeat their heroics against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Steve Bruce’s men remain in the bottom three with just five goals scored in nine games – the joint lowest tally in the league with bottom side Watford.

Wolves began the season in dire straits but have pulled things around and are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run.

They stunned Manchester City in a 2-0 win at the Etihad before the international break, before drawing 1-1 with Southampton last time out.

What time is Newcastle v Wolves?

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 27th October 2019.

How to watch Newcastle v Wolves on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bruce must get his men firing or there will be no way of escaping relegation.

He still has plenty of time to turn the ship around, and recent tightened displays will offer some hope, but big money signings Joelinton and Miguel Almiron simply need to deliver.

Wolves are creeping back into routine and Nuno Espirito Santos will see this as three points for the taking.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Wolves