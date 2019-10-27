Liverpool v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool will hope to rekindle their winning form when they face Tottenham at Anfield.

The Reds dropped points for the first time this season at the weekend during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Unlikely hero Adam Lallana struck a late equaliser at Old Trafford to ensure Liverpool didn’t leave empty-handed, but Jurgen Klopp will be keen to return to winning ways.

Tottenham have endured a tumultuous time in the early stages of 2019/20 with three wins, draws and losses from their opening nine games.

However, a rousing 5-0 victory over Red Star in the Champions League will have boosted spirits going into the weekend showdown with Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Tottenham game on TV and online.



What time is Liverpool v Tottenham?

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Tottenham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

That blow-out victory over Red Star will have acted as the perfect release for Spurs’ frustrated stars.

Harry Kane has been in strong form all season, but Son Heung-Min will hope to increasingly share the burden in attack.

Liverpool have looked slightly under the weather in recent weeks, perhaps a little tired, but they’ve mostly still been getting the job done.

However, the question of when ‘grinding out wins’ becomes ‘must do better’ has been raised, and Spurs could pounce for a point.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham