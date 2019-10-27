Accessibility Links

Football Times podcast previews Week 10 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

Football Times is back with another preview of the upcoming Premier League games on TV.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matthew Ketchell for Week 10 with Liverpool v Tottenham topping the bill.

Michael and Ketch also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 9 including two teams with terrific fixtures to exploit.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

