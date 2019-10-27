Chelsea v Man Utd: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Manchester United head to Chelsea desperate to raise spirits after a rocky start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils may be struggling in the Premier League but a Carabao Cup semi-final is at stake on Wednesday.

United beat Chelsea 4-0 when these sides met at Old Trafford earlier this season.

However, the Blues have arguably kicked on to higher levels since then, making this clash an enticing encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Man Utd game?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 8:05pm on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

How to watch Chelsea v Man Utd in the US

Fans in the USA can tune in to watch the game on ESPN+.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea head into this clash after a trip to Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend, while United were at Norwich.

The Blues last won the Carabao Cup in 2015 but reached the final last year before losing to Manchester City on penalties.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has relied on youth a lot this season and Wednesday should be no different.

Expect the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to get starts at Stamford Bridge.

United boss Solskjaer may also make some changes to his XI to keep the team fresh ahead of next weekend’s trip to Bournemouth.

Mason Greenwood may get a run-out, as could Tahith Chong.

Looking at the form guide Chelsea would be expected to win this match. But United’s 4-0 humbling of the Blues in August cannot be dismissed. Expect goals on Wednesday whatever the result!

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd (match goes to pens.)