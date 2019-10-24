Celtic v Lazio: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic host Lazio on Thursday in what is a crunch Europa League tie for the Hoops.

Neil Lennon’s men sit top of Group E and victory here would be a major step towards qualification for the knockout stage.

Lazio beat Rennes 2-1 in their last European outing and since then have battled to high-scoring draws against both Bologna and Atalanta.

This is the first clash between these iconic European clubs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Lazio game on TV and online.

What time is the Celtic v Lazio game?

Celtic v Lazio will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 24th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Celtic v Lazio

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic come into this clash having beaten Ross County 6-0 in the Scottish Premiership and look good for victory on Thursday.

The Hoops saw off Cluj 2-0 in their first home game of this Europa League group stage and will hope to control proceedings here too.

Lazio come with plenty of reputation but they are struggling for form right now.

The Italian side are unbeaten in four games – yet were lucky to earn a draw at the weekend when scoring a last-minute penalty against Atalanta, having at one stage been 3-0 down.

This is set to be another iconic night at Celtic Park and the Hoops should sneak victory by a goal.

Prediction: Celtic 1-0 Lazio