Arsenal v Vitoria: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Arsenal have started their Europa League campaign on fire ahead of their clash with Vitoria.

The Gunners beat Frankfurt 3-0 away before demolishing Standard Liege in a 4-0 battering at the Emirates.

Young striker Gabriel Martinelli scored twice against Standard with an impressive display to prove his talents.

Kieran Tierney also looked devastating from the left-back position with a string of impeccable deliveries into the box.

Vitoria are bottom of Group F after losing both games that Arsenal have dispatched at a canter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Vitoria game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Vitoria?

Arsenal v Vitoria will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 24th October 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Vitoria on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal have a great squad for this competition with a host of youngsters thoroughly enjoying their Thursday night opportunities.

Martinelli looked like the real deal against Standard and will hope to put more pressure on Unai Emery for first team action.

It won’t be a classic night under the lights, but Arsenal will get the job done without exerting themselves.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Vitoria