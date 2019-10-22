Slovan Bratislava v Wolves: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Wolves head to Slovakia on Thursday for a crunch Europa League clash that could define this group.

Wolves sit third in Group K, having claimed a surprise victory at Besiktas last time out.

The Premier League side travel to Bratislava knowing their opponents are on top form right now.

And manager Nuno Espirito Santo may well accept a draw from the trip.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Slovan Bratislava v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Slovan Bratislava v Wolves game?

Slovan Bratislava v Wolves will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 24th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Slovan Bratislava v Wolves

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 5:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen Wolves’ reasonable start to the new Premier League season, where they are weighing up Thursday night games with the weekend schedule.

Wolves head into this clash in Slovakia having just drawn 1-1 with Southampton.

Santo may well have one eye on next Sunday’s clash against Newcastle – but Wolves will be expected to go for three points on Thursday night.

The issue is Bratislava’s current form. They are unbeaten in nine games, having averaged 3.4 goals per outing during this period.

Wolves shouldn’t suffer too much from a defensive crisis on Thursday but Bratislava are likely to score here.

How well Wolves respond will be the difference between zero and three points.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Wolves