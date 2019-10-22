Burnley v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea will hope to keep up their hot streak of form when they travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Blues’ only defeat since the opening day of the season was a narrow loss to Liverpool, and they’re currently enjoying a run of four wins in five top flight games.

Frank Lampard will be delighted to see his side just two points short of Manchester City in the table given many believed Chelsea season would go down as a ‘transition’ year.

Burnley host the Blues on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Leicester, though the Clarets still sit in eighth.

Chris Wood has been an effective goalscorer for Sean Dyche’s men while Jeff Hendricks will also be a key player for the Clarets as they search for their first home win against Chelsea since 1983.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Chelsea?

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 26th October 2019.

How to watch Burnley v Chelsea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Burnley are simply an awkward team to play against. You know exactly what to expect from a Dyche unit, and credit to them for reaping the rewards of his style.

However, Chelsea have a host of top attacking talents who are capable of picking locks against almost any team.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount aside, Willian’s form has improved while Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante are also capable of providing big goals.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea