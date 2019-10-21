How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

This off-season has seen the 30 professional teams regroup and reinforce their rosters ahead of the inevitably gruelling 2019/20 campaign.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Details and prices for the new season are yet to be confirmed, but we’ll bring you the latest news when updates emerge.

When does the NBA 2019/20 season start?

The NBA returns on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 and the regular season runs until Wednesday 15th April 2020.

The NBA playoffs take place in May/June 2020, with the Finals being played in June 2020.

NBA 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

All times and dates are UK time

TV games and schedule times will be updated throughout the season when confirmed.

Wednesday 23rd October

1:00am: Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans (Sky Sports Arena/Main Event)

3:30am: Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers (Sky Sports Arena/Main Event)

Thursday 24th October

12:30am: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics (Sky Sports Arena/Main Event)

Friday 25th October

3:30am: Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers (Sky Sports Arena/Main Event)

Saturday 26th October

3:30am: Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz (Sky Sports Action/Mix/Main Event)

10:00pm: Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat (Sky Sports Action/Mix/Main Event)

Sunday 27th October

7:30pm: Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors (Sky Sports Arena)

Wednesday 30th October

11:30pm: Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks (Sky Sports Arena)