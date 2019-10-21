Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Newcastle United have got off to a rocky start to the new 2019/20 season with Steve Bruce in charge of the club.

Toon owner Mike Ashley appointed Bruce, who quit Sheffield Wednesday to take the role, in the summer and handed the manager cash for transfers.

The early stages of the season are hinting at a tough slog for Newcastle in 2019/20 but Bruce will pour everything he has into leading his hometown team to a successful campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Newcastle fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

October

27: Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

November

2: West Ham v Newcastle

9: Aston Villa v Newcastle (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

23: Aston Villa v Newcastle

30: Newcastle v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport

December

5: Sheffield United v Newcastle (7:30pm) Amazon Prime

8: Newcastle v Southampton (2:00pm)

14: Burnley v Newcastle

21: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

26: Man Utd v Newcastle (5:30pm) Amazon Prime

28: Newcastle v Everton

January

1: Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport

11: Wolves v Newcastle

18: Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

21: Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

February

1: Newcastle v Norwich

8: Arsenal v Newcastle

22: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

29: Newcastle v Burnley

March

7: Southampton v Newcastle

14: Newcastle v Sheffield United

21: Newcastle v Aston Villa

April

4: Bournemouth v Newcastle

11: Newcastle v West Ham

18: Manchester City v Newcastle

25: Watford v Newcastle

May

2: Newcastle v Tottenham

9: Brighton v Newcastle

17: Newcastle v Liverpool

Newcastle results 2019/20

August

11: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

17: Norwich 3-1 Newcastle

25: Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle

28: Carabao Cup – Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 pens.)

31: Newcastle 1-1 Watford

September

14: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

21: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton

29: Leicester 5-0 Newcastle

October

6: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd

19: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle kit 2019/20

The Magpies revealed their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional black and white stripes naturally dominating.

Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their logo and Newcastle’s badge sat centrally on a black background.

Check out the Newcastle kits for 2019/20 here.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit. Inspired by the heroes of 1969. Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

Newcastle transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Joelinton (Hoffenheim) – £40m

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) – £16m

Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) – Loan + £900,00 fee

OUT

Mohamed Diame – Released

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Loan

Ayoze Perez (Leicester) – £30m

Joselu (Alaves) – £2m

Freddie Woodman (Swansea) – Loan

How to watch Newcastle games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Newcastle stadium facts

Name: St. James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Newcastle 2019/20 season preview

How will Newcastle fare in 2019/20?

