Ajax v Chelsea: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Chelsea face a tricky trip to Amsterdam as they face last season’s semi-finalists Ajax in the Champions League.

Advertisement

The Blues lost their opening Group H clash against Valencia before beating Lille in France.

Frank Lampard will know his men need to produce a big display to keep Ajax at bay.

The Dutch champions have won both of their opening games so far with six goals to their name and without conceding.

Ajax have kept a strong core of the players who reached the semi-finals last time around when they were dumped out by Tottenham in a dramatic two-leg tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ajax v Chelsea game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Ajax v Chelsea?

Ajax v Chelsea will kick off at 5:55pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch Ajax v Chelsea on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have won their last five in all competitions, but most importantly, they’ve been winning games without giving opponents much of a sniff at their goal.

They kept clean sheets against Newcastle and Brighton, while also limiting Southampton and Lille to single goals, a welcome change to their more frantic scorelines at the start of the season.

Ajax represent a big test for Lampard’s men and head into this one as favourites, but Chelsea have young talents of their own capable of striking back.

Advertisement

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Chelsea