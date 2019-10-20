When is the Super Bowl? How to watch Super Bowl 2020 in the UK on TV and live stream

Grab your chicken wings, your hot dogs and your non-descript brand of tepid light beer – the Super Bowl will soon be here.

Advertisement

The annual showpiece event in American Football may seem far away, but once the NFL season kicks off in September, the countdown will begin.

Around 100 million Americans – approximately one in three – tune in to watch the game every year, and UK fans are buying into the hype with a growing number of dedicated NFL fans sprouting up on the east side of the pond.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday 2nd February 2020 and will run into the early hours of Monday 3rd February for UK fans.

The exact kick-off time is yet to be confirmed, though it is expected to be around midnight.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The 2020 Super Bowl will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida – home of the Miami Dolphins.

A recent renovation project saw the stadium capacity reduced from 75,000 to 65,000 though state-of-the-art video boards and luxury seating have transformed the arena.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live for free on BBC1 with Mark Chapman leading the coverage alongside former players Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

This means the game can also be streamed live for free on BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

The 2020 Super Bowl will be aired live on Fox with Joe Buck on lead commentary duty for the sixth time in the showpiece game.

He will be joined by legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady oversaw a 13-3 victory with the scores tied at 3-3 going into the final quarter of the game.

Sony Michel ran the ball for the game’s only touchdown with seven minutes left on the clock, and the Rams’ QB Jared Goff couldn’t muster a reply in the remaining time.

The Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won the MVP award after catching 10 passes for 141 yards on the night.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2020 act.

Check out our guide to the Super Bowl halftime show – including timings and previous acts.

Who will play in the Super Bowl?

The 2019 NFL season is fast-approaching.

All 32 teams will battle for the grand prize, though not every side has a genuine shot at lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Patriots are expected to show up once again under Brady’s command, while the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the resurgent Indianapolis Colts have also been tipped to impress in the AFC conference this time around.

An eventual AFC Champion will face the NFC Champion in the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl LIII’s defeated Rams set to challenge again.

New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers are likely to be in the mix.

Only time will tell which sides make it to Super Bowl LIV, but you can keep track of the action using our fixture guide for UK fans, including how to watch every game on TV and live stream.

Advertisement

NFL fixtures: Full season schedule, UK times and how to watch