Champions League of Darts: How to watch on BBC, live stream, TV guide, prize money

The Champions League of Darts will pit the finest players on the PDC tour against each other this weekend.

World number 1 Michael van Gerwen will be determined to secure the title that has eluded him in the three years since it was created.

Fans can watch all of the action on free-to-air TV – and we have all the details.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Champions League of Darts.

When is the Champions League of Darts?

The competition starts on Saturday 19th October and concludes on Sunday 20th October.

For match times, see our ‘how to watch’ guide below.

Where is the Champions League of Darts?

The 2019 Champions League of Darts will take place at the Morningside Arena, Leicester.

Up to 3,000 fans can enjoy the action in the arena for each session.

Which players are in the Champions League of Darts?

The top seven ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualify along with the previous year’s champion.

As Gary Anderson triumphed in 2018, eighth-ranked James Wade was also given a place in the tournament.

Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross Daryl Gurney Michael Smith Gary Anderson Peter Wright Gerwyn Price James Wade

How to watch the Champions League of Darts

The tournament will be broadcast on BBC across the two days of action.

TV channel details are listed below, and the action can be also be streamed via BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 19th October

Part 1: 1:15pm (BBC1)

Part 2: 6:30pm (BBC2)

Sunday 20th October

Part 1: 1:00pm (BBC2)

Part 2: 6:30pm (BBC2)

Champions League of Darts prize money

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Third in group stage: £15,000

Fourth in group stage: £10,000

Who won the 2018 Champions League of Darts?

Gary Anderson beat Peter Wright 11-4 in an all-Scottish final of the 2018 Champions League of Darts.

Wright pulled off a shock 11-9 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals to book his place in the showpiece match-up.

But veteran star Anderson – fresh from an 11-4 battering of Mensur Suljovic – continued his hot streak with a convincing win in the final.